'He’s not adaptable' – Drinkwater told he'll never feature in Sarri's Chelsea plans

The manager says the midfielder should leave the club in search of playing time and even turned down the chance to depart in August

Maurizio Sarri says that Danny Drinkwater has been excluded from the team beacuse his "not adaptable" and does not suit the manager's philosophies.

Drinkwater has yet to play under the Italian boss, who took charge of for the 2018-19 season following the departure of Antonio Conte.

The midfielder featured 22 times last season after joining from Leicester for a fee of £35 million ($46m) in September 2017.

Drinkwater was recently charged with drink-driving and been given a date for a court appearance after allegedly crashing into another vehicle after leaving a party early on Monday morning.

And Sarri says that there were no plans to integrate him to the midfield headlined by Jorginho and N'Golo Kante even before the recent incident.

"He knows very well, he has never played because in my opinion he is not suited to my system and my way of playing," Sarri said.

"I told him everything in August, he appreciated but decided to remain and so he knew very well the situation.

"He’s not adaptable, that is my opinion. My opinion is important for me. Kante can play with two midfielders because he is a world champion. With the three he is better on the centre right or left because I want a technical player.

"Jorginho against played 161 balls, for our way of football it’s important to have a centre midfielder that is technical and fast with the mind.

"Kante is wonderful for something different but not playing one touch."

Sarri previously stated that Drinkwater was free to leave the club as he would not be part of his plans, and that offer still stands for the midfielder.

The manager says Drinkwater still trains with the team, but Sarri says its still important for Drinkwater to find a new club sooner rather than later.

"I spoke with him in August when the market was open. I said to him to look for something different because in my opinion he doesn’t play. I said to him the reasons, my reasons, but he decided to stay," Sarri said.

"I have a very good relationship with him because in my opinion he is a good boy, a good player but he is not suitable for me."

He added: "I cannot do anything. A player usually just wants to play. I cannot do anything."