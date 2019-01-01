Herrera backs Neymar to win a Ballon d'Or

The Brazilian star has enough to skill to win football's coveted prize, according to his Spanish teammate

Ander Herrera has once again backed Neymar to win the Ballon d'Or one day after the forward's impressive start to the season for continued.

Neymar scored his second late winner in as many games this campaign, leading PSG to a 1-0 victory over in on Sunday.

The forward was heavily linked with a return to during the transfer window, but ended up staying in Paris and has starred on his return.

Herrera, who arrived at PSG in July, believes the international is a future Ballon d'Or winner - a claim the Spaniard also made earlier this month .

"I'm delighted to play with Neymar. I will not talk about his transfer window," the midfielder said via L'Equipe.

"Now, Neymar is with us. He is a fantastic player who can be Ballon d'Or, this season, in a year, in two years.

"We are very happy. I hope he can play like that all season."

PSG's win saw them move seven points clear of ninth-placed Lyon, although their lead at the top of Ligue 1 is just three points to and Nice.

But Herrera laughed off any suggestions the title was already won for Thomas Tuchel's men.

"No, there are only six matches. I just saw the table. There is , Angers, ," he said.

"We respect a lot of teams and all opponents. We will always play with respect."

While Neymar has quickly turned heads after returning to the pitch for PSG, coach Thomas Tuchel believes he is yet to show his best this season.

"He can still do better. It's only his second or third game in four months," Tuchel said via L'Equipe.

"He can do better and he will do better because he will gain in a physical capacity, but it's Ney, he's always decisive. He always thinks to play forward, to attack.

"We need players like that in tough games like this to make a difference in one-on-ones."

PSG are next in action against Stade on Wednesday and have now won their past four Ligue 1 games since a shock 2-1 loss to Rennes.