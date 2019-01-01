Henry Onyekuru: New Monaco signing hails Everton and Galatasaray

The 22-year-old attacker has moved to Ligue 1, signing a five-year deal with Leonardo Jardim's side

Henry Onyekuru has expressed gratitude to both and as he takes on a new challenge in with AS .

Onyekuru completed a permanent switch from Everton to Leonardo Jardim's side on Monday, in a deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

“I want to thank for the opportunity and making it possible for me to experience the best year of my career at Galatasaray,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My time in was nothing short of amazing! The supporters, the club and my teammates made me feel at home from Day 1!

“We made history, thank you.”

The international joined Everton from Belgian outfit Eupen in the summer of 2017 but was immediately sent on loan to , where he spent the 2017/2018 campaign.

Following the expiration of his one-year loan with the Belgian giants, Onyekuru was sent on another loan, to Galatasaray, for the 2018/2019 season.

The Aspire Academy graduate played a vital role in the Turkish giants' domestic double last season – notching a total of 16 goals in all competitions.

However, Everton’s acquisition of Moise Kean from and Alex Iwobi from meant the 22-year-old forward was always going to find it difficult to earn quality game time at the Merseyside club.