‘Henderson will do whatever it takes to become Man Utd’s No.1’ – Keeper relishing De Gea battle, says agent

A highly-rated custodian has been welcomed back to Old Trafford from productive loan spells, with a new contract signed and fresh targets set

Dean Henderson is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to come out on top in a goalkeeping battle with David de Gea and nail down ’s No.1 spot, says the 23-year-old’s agent.

After taking in two productive loan spells at , a promising shot-stopper has been absorbed back into the fold at his parent club.

A new contract has been signed at Old Trafford, while further senior international recognition has been received in the latest squad.

Henderson’s star is definitely on the rise, but his progress may be stunted in 2020-21 if he fails to secure regular game time.

Spain international De Gea – a four-time Player of the Year at United – is blocking the path of an ambitious performer, but David Lee says said challenge is about to be embraced.

Henderson’s representative told Sports Mole when quizzed on whether a breakthrough can be made with the Red Devils: “I don't think they're offering him a five-year deal without thinking that he can.

“Obviously you've got a world-class goalkeeper as number one for Manchester United. He's made a few mistakes, let's be fair, but he's still a top, top goalkeeper, still a world-class goalkeeper.

“Maybe Henderson coming in might make De Gea raise his game and there are two ways to look at it for Man United, but he's got the potential to be Man United goalkeeper for sure.

“He's another player who believes he should be playing for Man United right now, so it's not going to faze him, he'll just rise to that.

“There are some players that, when you think of them playing for a big club you worry about them - can they take that pressure every week? But Dean would have no problem with that, he's a confident boy.

“He's ready, he wants to push people. I'm sure they're good friends in training and have a good working relationship but Dean will be focused on getting that number one spot that's for sure and he'll do whatever it takes to get it.”

Henderson, who kept 13 clean sheets in 36 Premier League outings for Sheffield United last season, has made no secret of the fact that he intends to become the first-choice shot-stopper for club and country at some stage in the near future.