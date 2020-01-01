Hegazi is a great addition to Al Ittihad, says Ahmed Diab

The Tigers’ spokesman says the club’s newest recruit has great quality, while disclosing his fitness would determine when he would make his debut

Ahmed Diab says new signing Ahmed Hegazi is a “great addition” to Al Ittihad insisting he has the qualities the club is looking for.

The international joined the Pro League side on an initial loan deal following his inability to establish himself in Slaven Bilic’s West Bromwich Albion team.

Should he impress at King Abdullah Sports City, the former and Perugia man would have his deal made permanent.

According to Al Ittihad's top official, the 29-year-old is a great plus to the Tigers, while hoping that he brings his experience to bare for the club.

“Hegazi is a great addition to the club. He is a player who has the defensive qualities that we are looking for,” Diab told a local radio broadcast and published by Kingfut.com.

“We know his career well and we hope that he plays at a level befitting him and Ittihad in the current season.

“Hegazi underwent the Covid-19 test in , and is expected to arrive within the next few hours, and his fitness will determine the date of his participation with the team in the Saudi Professional League.”

Diab also responded to the possibility of signing the international on a permanent deal before his loan deal expires next year.

“It’s too early to talk about buying his contract and it depends on several factors and circumstances.”

Hegazi joined on loan from on July 17, 2017 and after his impressive maiden season for the English side, the Baggies signed the centre-back on a permanent basis.



After helping the Hawthorns side return to the English elite division, his progress stalled as he failed to establish himself at the Hawthorns.

At Al Ittihad, he unites with Cape Verde’s Garry Rodrigues, Cote d’Ivoire’s Wilfried Bony, 's Anice Badri, 's El Ahmadi and Mali's Ahmed Eldin for the 2020-21 Saudi Pro League campaign.