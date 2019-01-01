'He will go his way' - Rummenigge pegs Alonso for future Bayern role after former midfielder snubs RB Leipzig offer

The CEO says he expects the Spanish star to one day end up back with the Bavarian club

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Xabi Alonso recently turned down an offer to become an assistant coach at RB Leipizig while adding that he expects the former midfielder to take a job with someday.

Alonso played for Bayern from 2014 to 2017, winning three titles with the club before retiring from the game.

The former , , and midfielder has since moved into coaching, and just completed his first season at the helm of Madrid’s U-13 team.

Given the tactical lessons the former midfielder learned from managers like Pep Guardiola, Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho and Vicente del Bosque, Alonso has long been earmarked as a potential up-and-coming manager, and Rummenigge says that he was recently offered a foot in the door with .

"I mentioned the name Xabi Alonso recently, but he will be no head coach in the next few years," Rummenigge told AZ, Bild and tz.

"He was a terrific player, a wonderful person and he‘s a trainee now. I was only aware of this because Xabi had a request to work as an assistant coach for Julian Nagelsmann in Leipzig."

However, Rummenigge says Alonso refused that offer, although the Bayern executive says he sees the former Spain star one day making his way to Bayern in some capacity.



"My knowledge is he refused the offer. But that does not mean that you have to refuse an offer of Bayern Munich," he said.

"The assistant coach is a topic on which the head coach has to decide. I thought that this great player was an absolute role model as a player and person. We are interested in keeping in touch with such people at Bayern Munich if they embark on a career path that involves football.

"As I said: It was not regarding a head coaching position, but I can imagine that he can eventually make his way to Bayern Munich."



He added: "I think if you played football that strategically smart, intelligent and well like he did, you automatically had a lot of good coaches who trained you. And when you combine that with your personality, you know: he will go his way."

The club's current manager, Niko Kovac, has been under fire for much of the year, but the club appears to be on pace for another Bundesliga title.

Bayern currently maintain a four-point lead over with two matches remaining and, given that, Rummenigge says he has no issues with Kovac's performance this season.



"I have always said: At Bayern Munich you have to deliver. That goes for everyone, the coach, the players, the management, everyone," he said.

"Our whole system is based on success. We have continuously developed and sustained success since the 1970s. I have no problem with him at all. He also said it: we have no problem at all. But success comes first at Bayern and that’s necessary, too."