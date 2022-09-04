- Arsenal's winning start ended at Old Trafford
- Keane unhappy with Arteta not acknowledging United's performance
- Both teams get going in Europe on Thursday
WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta was left frustrated by his side's inability to beat United at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils securing a 3-1 victory. After the game the Gunners boss revealed his belief that the game "was there for the taking".
WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm fed up with all of their excuses Arsenal, I'm serious. Arteta gets interviewed after, listen, he's a sore loser like us all," Keane said on Sky Sports. "But he's got to give a little bit of credit to Manchester United and he never does. Let's not make excuses. He lost the game 3-1. You can take the plaudits but give me the points any day of the week."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had an early Gabriel Martinelli opener ruled out for a soft foul following a VAR review - a decision that Martin Odegaard criticised at full time. Shortly after this, Antony put United ahead, with Bukayo Saka equalising on the hour. A Marcus Rashford brace then earned the hosts all three points.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & UNITED? Both sides get their Europa League group-stage campaigns underway on Thursday, with United hosting Real Sociedad and the Gunners travelling to FC Zurich.