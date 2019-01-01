Live Scores
African All Stars

'He missed that on purpose' - How Twitter reacted to Kelechi Iheanacho's miss vs. Man City

Getty
The ex-Manchester City attacker missed a late chance for the Foxes against his former club at the Etihad Stadium on Monday

Football fans have blasted Kelechi Iheanacho for missing a sitter that could have dealt a blow to Manchester City's Premier League hopes in Monday's fixture.

Ten minutes after Vincent Kompany broke the deadlock at the Etihad Stadium, Iheanacho was introduced for James Maddison in the 80th minute.

Seven minutes later, the Nigeria international was played through on goal by Hamza Choudhury, only for him to drag his effort wide of goal.

The miss handed Pep Guardiola's men maximum points and shot them back to the summit of the Premier League table with 95 points from 37 matches.

While some fans were shocked by the miss, many pointed at the 22-year-old's loyalty to his former club Manchester City.

 

