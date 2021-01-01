'He ignored the pigeon!' - Richarlison claims Thiago snubbed his apology after rash tackle on Liverpool star

The Brazilian was sent off for a challenge on the midfielder in October's Merseyside derby, and says his attempts to say sorry have been disregarded

Everton forward Richarlison has claimed Thiago Alcantara ignored his apology after his rash tackle on the Liverpool star in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool and Everton played out a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in a bad-tempered Premier League clash on October 17.

Richarlison was shown a red card late on for a dangerous challenge on Thiago in the middle of the park, and has now revealed that the midfielder rejected his olive branch after the game.

What's been said?

The Everton striker admits there was extra tension between him and Thiago in their latest encounter at Anfield in February, which Liverpool lost 1-0.

“The last game I made that challenge on Thiago and got sent off. My goodness," Richarlison said during a live YouTube chat with journalist Thiago Asmar.

“Then I went on Instagram to apologise and such. He only saw it. I said ‘I’m going to delete this message too, since he doesn’t want to reply’.

“Then I went there and deleted it. He didn’t answer, no.

“Then there was the derby now, at their home, he didn’t look at my face, I didn’t look at him, either. The game goes on. He ignored the pigeon (Richarlison's nickname from Brazil).”

What else happened during the derby at Goodison?

Sadio Mane opened the scoring against the Toffees with just three minutes on the clock, but Liverpool's joy turned to anger moments later as Jordan Pickford went unpunished after crashing into Virgil van Dijk.

VAR wasn't used to check the incident and Pickford wasn't even shown a yellow card for the tackle, which forced Van Dijk to leave the pitch and subsequently saw him ruled out of action with a knee ligament injury.

Everton rubbed salt in Liverpool's wounds when Michael Keane headed in an equaliser, and the scoreline remained at 1-1 until deep into the second half.

Mohamed Salah volleyed the visitors back in front in the 72nd minute, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin nodded Carlo Ancelotti's side level again before Richarlison was given his marching orders in stoppage time.

Where are Liverpool & Everton in the table now?

Last season's Premier League champions have endured a nightmare title defence in 2020-21, with Jurgen Klopp having been forced to deal with the absence of Van Dijk and several other key players amid an unprecedented injury crisis.

Article continues below

Liverpool have slipped to seventh in the table after a dismal post-new year run, which included a six-match losing streak at home, and now have a real fight on their hands to finish in the top four.

Everton, meanwhile, are just one place behind their local rivals on goal difference, but their season is likely to be considered a success if they can secure a spot in the Europa League.

