'He hasn't been in the final for a while!' - Klopp hits back at Guardiola over Champions League claim

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Madrid final on Saturday aiming to win a sixth title in Europe's top competition

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that winning the Premier League is more important than the , as he prepares his team to face in Saturday's final.

The Reds are playing in the final for the second successive season having lost out to a year ago.

Klopp’s side also missed out on clinching the Premier League title this campaign, as Guardiola guided his team to top spot.

And the German responded to his rival’s assertion that the domestic league takes priority in his estimations, claiming that the former manager's long absence from the final has re-aligned his priorities.

“The Premier League is more important for Guardiola because he hasn't been in the Champions League final for a while,” said Klopp.

“Don’t get me wrong, we all know he is the best manager in the world and he deserves all the praise he gets.

"I say that the Champions League is more important because I can still win it and we have already lost the Premier League, as they have a better team and I think our season was better than theirs."

Liverpool’s tally of 97 points marked a new record for a runner-up in ’s top flight, with City’s total of 98 coming just two points off their own English league record of 100 set last season.

Victory for the Reds in Madrid against Tottenham would be their sixth success in Europe’s top competition, and their first since the side managed by Rafa Benitez beat on penalties in 2005.

“We want to go as far as possible, that means we want to win that. I heard that Pep said people will only see him as a success if he wins the Champions League, it shows how luxurious the problems he has are," Klopp said.

“During the season we have to fight against them for the Premier League title and there is another competition. This year we were a little bit better than them in the Champions League.”