'He can still do better' – Tuchel wants more from Neymar after PSG winner

The Brazilian has come to his side's rescue twice in the final minutes since returning to the fold, but his coach expects more improvement to come

Thomas Tuchel believes Neymar will get even better after another late winner for , while insisting the forward was "100 per cent" with the squad.

Neymar has quickly put an off-season transfer saga behind him, scoring two late winners in as many games, including in Sunday's 1-0 victory at .

Tuchel said the forward will improve at PSG, who hold a three-point lead atop the table.

"He can still do better. It's only his second or third game in four months," the PSG head coach said, via L'Equipe.

"He can do better and he will do better because he will gain in a physical capacity, but it's Ney, he's always decisive. He always thinks to play forward, to attack.

"We need players like that in tough games like this to make a difference in one-on-ones."

Neymar was heavily linked with a return to champions during the close season, but ended up staying in Paris.

Tuchel said the 27-year-old forward was committed to PSG despite wanting the off-season move to Barca.

"He has a contract so of course he is 100 per cent with us," he said. "I can even confirm that he is 100 per cent involved with us on the field and 100 per cent in the group.

"He laughs a lot with his team-mates, it's normal for him and it's good for the team."

Tuchel added: "He is here to score, he is there to do decisive things so I am very demanding with him."