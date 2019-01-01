Hazard's last EPL home game? Chelsea losing half their goals as superstar prepares Madrid move

The Blues should thank their Belgian superstar – who is likely to depart for Spain this summer – for dragging them towards the Champions League

When Eden Hazard delivered his second assist of the afternoon in the 3-0 win against on Sunday, an astonishing statistic was unveiled... the Belgian superstar had been responsible for 50 per cent of ’s goals this season.

With 16 goals and 15 assists this term, he had contributed to 31 of Chelsea's 62 league goals. And, although Pedro assisted a third Chelsea goal for Gonzalo Higuain – following Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz’s earlier strikes – there could be no doubting just how invaluable Hazard is.

This is exactly what Chelsea will be missing if Hazard – appearing in potentially his last Premier League game at Stamford Bridge – does indeed move to this summer.

Without Hazard’s contribution in 2018-19, the Blues would have been out of the race to qualify for the .

Chelsea fans know this only too well, and after a poor first-half performance here, they booed Maurizio Sarri’s team off the pitch at half-time.

However, soon after the break, Hazard quickly showed that this would be a game of two halves. With nothing on, he beat several Watford players and forced a save from Ben Foster.

He then set off following a short corner and crossed for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to open the scoring.

Hazard was behind Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser in the Premier League assist chart ahead of kick-off but he soon became the best creator in Europe’s top five leagues as he assisted the second goal for David Luiz’s header.

If he does leave this summer, it was a beautiful way to mark his final Premier League appearance on the ground he has called home for seven years.

This probable final act comes as Real Madrid prepare a £100 million bid for a player whose contract expires in June 2020.

Hazard is keen on making the transfer and there is a sense that Los Blancos are willing to pay Chelsea a fee close to their asking price to get the deal done, ensuring that the 28-year-old gets his dream move to play under his idol, Zinedine Zidane.

The captain holds Chelsea firmly in his heart, though, and is keen to ensure that they enjoy a great end to the season – including Champions League qualification and winning the .

Unfortunately, Hazard realises that this Chelsea team can’t challenge for Premier League or Champions League honours right now – as they could when he joined them in 2012.

A top-four finish will be a decent achievement for Sarri, but for Hazard, it’s not enough – despite posting his best individual numbers in a single season in .

"For me, the best season is when I'm first in the table," Hazard said ahead of kick-off when asked about his goal and assist figures. "To be fair, it is not my best season anyway, because it was a bit like the team’s [season]. We started well, and I started well, then we had ups and downs.

"The same for me as well. I think we missed a bit of consistency."

Hazard has no interest in joining any club other than Madrid, and if the move were to fall through, he would look to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans continued to chant for Hazard, just like they did for the departing Gary Cahill, who made a late substitute appearance and was honoured at Stamford Bridge for his wonderful service to the club.

It was a nice touch from Sarri, who held no grudges against a player who admitted - ahead of the game - to having a poor relationship with his coach.

Losing Hazard will be a much more significant blow, though, and his performance against Watford showed just what Chelsea will miss when he leaves.