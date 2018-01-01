Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark

Amid further talk of a potential move to Real Madrid, the Belgian says he wants to earn legendary status at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard is hungry for more goals to earn legendary status at Chelsea after scoring his 100th for the club in a 2-1 Premier League win at Watford on Boxing Day.

The Belgium forward grabbed both Chelsea goals at Vicarage Road to take his tally for the Blues to 101.

Hazard has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, but the mercurial 27-year-old wants to ensure he will go down as a great at Stamford Bridge before moving on.

He told Sky Sports: "The goals mean a lot, especially because of the win. Yes, 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget. Now, I think me, the fans, the players, we want more.

"I want to score more goals for the club, and become a legend, like [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba. I try to do my best, but when we are winning we can enjoy it a lot."

Victory for Maurizio Sarri's side leaves them fourth in the top-flight table, two points above Arsenal after the latter were held to a draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hazard was pleased with the character his side showed following a defeat to Leicester City in their previous outing.

"We showed great character against Manchester City after losing to Wolves. And today, after losing to Leicester, we did the same. " he added.

"We played really well. When we fight together we are a top team so we need to do it more."

Next up for Hazard and Chelsea is a visit to Crystal Palace before kickstarting the new year against Southampton.