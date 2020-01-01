'He makes jokes like us' - Hazard strikes a chord with Real Madrid's Brazil contingent, says Vinicius

The former Chelsea winger is fitting in well with several of the club’s South Americans, according to his team-mate

teenager Vinicius Junior says Eden Hazard “makes jokes” and has a good relationship with the Brazilian members of the squad.

The youngster, who moved from Flamengo to Real in the summer of 2017, was joined by Hazard two years later, with the Belgian arriving from after a seven-year spell in the Premier League.

And Vinicius says the pair have formed a positive relationship, with Hazard striking a chord with all of Madrid’s Brazilian players.

“Yes, he is close to the Brazilians, he likes how we play, he makes jokes like us, like Marcelo who is always joking,” Vinicius told Esporte Interativo.

“He is close to us, but he doesn't speak Spanish yet. But when he learns, our relationship will be even better.”

The 19-year-old also opened up on his ambitions to once again play for his national team.

After starring at both the Under-15s and Under-17s South American Championships, Vinicius then made his senior debut last September in a friendly against , and hopes that another call up isn’t too far away.

“I hope to be in the next squad,” added the forward. “I always want to be called. It's always good to play for , to be in that environment.

“And this year we'll play in the Olympics and it's good to be around. Me, Rodrygo and [Eder] Militao can play, Casemiro and Marcelo too.

“We all want to be in the first team, but we're thinking about the Olympic team as well.”

The Madrid attacker previously missed out on a place in Tite’s 23-man squad for the 2019 Copa America last summer, but is eyeing a place in his manager’s thoughts this time around.

Vinicius has, however, placed a greater significance on a potential call-up to the squad for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, rather than featuring at the next Copa America.

“I’d like to play both…but it's better to play in the Olympics, because this will be my last opportunity, in the next one I will be too old,” added Vinicius.

“So I want to play in the Olympics and win the golden medal and write my name in Selecao's history.”