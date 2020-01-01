‘Hazard loves hamburgers & Courtois has big ego’ – Bulka lifts the lid on former Chelsea team-mates

The Polish keeper is currently on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, but spent three years with Premier League giants Chelsea before moving to France

goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has revealed that former team-mate Eden Hazard “loves hamburgers”, while Thibaut Courtois is said to have “a big ego”.

The Polish shot-stopper swapped life at Stamford Bridge for that at Parc des Princes during the summer of 2019.

He had spent three years in west London, moving through the ranks in a famed youth academy to make three senior matchday squads.

While forming part of the Blues’ plans, Bulka got to work with some household names that he has now lifted an intriguing lid on.

international forward Hazard also left Chelsea ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, as he completed a dream transfer to , but he has struggled for form and fitness in .

Questions regarding the 29-year-old’s weight have followed him around for some time, and Bulka admits his diet is probably to blame for that.

He told Foot Truck of Hazard: “He loves hamburgers and pizza, I saw him all the time in pizzerias.

“He doesn’t care about anything other than football and having a good time.

“In Chelsea this was not a problem, but at Real, especially with the recent injury, he probably went a bit overboard with the weight.”

Hazard is not the only Belgian who has traded Stamford Bridge for Santiago Bernabeu to have fallen under the spotlight.

Bulka has also claimed that current Blancos No.1 Courtois was a selfish presence at Chelsea who refused to accept any kind of criticism.

He said: “He has a big ego.

“If he makes a blunder, he goes to the coach and says stuff like: ‘This defender wasn’t in the right position, he should have done this and that’.

“He does not want to accept the fact that it was his fault.”

While Courtois could be a disruptive influence at times, Bulka admits that N’Golo Kante is as humble off the pitch as he is hard-working on it – with the international considered to be a top professional.

Bulka added: “True engine of the team, you can't start without him.

“Very humble guy, never shows off about anything. Even when they won the World Cup, it was funny watching him awkwardly smile to the camera when everyone else was celebrating and singing with the fans.

“But he always wants others to shine. If he ran the marathon, he would probably beat that guy who just went under two hours.”