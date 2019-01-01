Hazard is a £100m asset Chelsea must handle with care - Hasselbaink

The former Blues striker is among those watching on from afar as speculation surrounding a Belgian forward and a big-money move continues to build

have a “£100 million asset” on their hands in Eden Hazard, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, with some big decisions going to have to be made at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The forward is approaching the final year of his contract in west London.

With no fresh terms agreed, a move elsewhere is being mooted in the next transfer window.

Chelsea, though, are heading towards a two-window embargo and, despite having a deal in place for Christian Pulisic, would be unable to reinvest any funds generated by the sale of Hazard.

They now have a tough call to make, as Real Madrid continue to monitor a prized asset, with Hasselbaink conceding that a sizeable offer may be too good to turn down regardless of Hazard’s obvious value to the cause.

The former Blues striker told Bwin of the 28-year-old’s future: “I think the ball is entirely in Hazard’s court whether he will still be a Chelsea player next season.

“Chelsea have done everything they can to show that they love him and want him to stay, but he has one year left on his contract and he is in a controlling position to negotiate.

“I know that Hazard and his family are happy in London, but the lure of playing for may prove too strong.

“Chelsea cannot afford to allow Hazard to leave the club for free so he will either sign a new contract or be sold this summer.

“Hazard is a £100million asset, a £150million asset if he had another year on his contract, and Chelsea have a responsibility to not ignore that type of money.

“Hazard has been a great servant to Chelsea and the club will decide to honour his wishes by allowing him to leave if he doesn’t sign a new contract.”

Quizzed further on what the determining factors for Hazard could be, Hasselbaink added: “I think playing for [Zinedine] Zidane at Real Madrid is potentially the dream scenario for Eden Hazard and I’m not sure what more Chelsea can do to convince him otherwise.

“Hazard has never won the and he might feel he has a better chance of winning that trophy at Real Madrid than at Chelsea.

“The club would probably need to promise huge investment in the squad, but they might be powerless to do so as a result of the transfer ban.”

While expecting one deal to be done with Real Madrid this summer, Hasselbaink is not convinced that Chelsea should be exploring another by bringing Mateo Kovacic back onto their books at the end of a season-long loan.

He said of the international midfielder: “I don’t think Chelsea should pursue Kovacic.

“I think he was signed as a way to get better value from the deal that saw [Thibaut] Courtois go to Real Madrid, but he hasn’t been used correctly at Chelsea.

“Kovacic is a defensive midfielder and that is where he performed best at Real Madrid, but Chelsea are already blessed with Jorginho and [N’Golo] Kante in that role.

“Chelsea need a midfielder who has creativity and can split defences with a final pass, who can set up strikers and achieve assists, but this is not Kovacic’s strength.”