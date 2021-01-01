Havertz reveals ‘big ambition’ at Chelsea as £70m star seeks to erase cup final pain with Blues

The Germany international came unstuck in a showpiece event with Bayer Leverkusen last season, but is looking to chase down FA Cup glory in 2021

Kai Havertz has revealed his “big ambition” at Chelsea, with the Germany international hoping that the Blues’ FA Cup campaign in 2020-21 will allow him to erase final heartache and get his hands on a trophy.

During his final season at Bayer Leverkusen, the 21-year-old playmaker got to within touching distance of major silverware, only to come unstuck against Bayern Munich.

Havertz’s move to Stamford Bridge has not played out as planned, with a £70 million ($97m) price tag yet to be justified, but Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to secure tangible success and deliver on the expectations of a demanding fan base and owner.

What has been said?

Havertz has told Chelsea’s official website heading into an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Sheffield United on Sunday: “It’s a big ambition of mine to win trophies at Chelsea.

“When you play for Chelsea you always want to win trophies. We are in a very good position but there is a long way in front of us.

“We have to go into every game like it’s a final. There’s no second chance, we have to win this game to get through to the next round. Hopefully we have a good day on Sunday and we get through to the next round.”

Havertz added on his cup final experience at Leverkusen: “It’s the same in Germany, it’s a very big competition.

“It was a little bit unlucky because it was the first year without fans. Normally the atmosphere is amazing with 80,000 people, you play in the Olympiastadion.

“We got to the final, we lost against Bayern but it was a very good experience for us. It was a very big game and as a footballer you like to play these games. It was a big achievement to get as far as we did.”

The bigger picture

The FA Cup is not Chelsea’s only route to silverware in 2020-21, with positive progress also being made in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Tuchel’s side have booked a place in the quarter-finals of that competition, where they will meet Porto, and are yet to suffer defeat through 13 games under their German coach.

Havertz is yet to rediscover his spark under his fellow countryman, with only five goals and as many assists recorded through 31 appearances this season, but he has started to be used as a false nine of late and will know there is plenty more to come from him once a return to form is enjoyed.

Further reading