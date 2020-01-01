Havertz closes in on £72m Chelsea move as he leaves Germany training camp

The Bayer Leverkusen star will now undergo a medical and complete a switch to Stamford Bridge, with the move set to be announced in the next 24 hours

star Kai Havertz has been allowed special dispensation to leave the national team camp to complete a £72 million ($95m) move to .

The 21-year-old, who was an unused substitute in Germany's 1-1 draw with , is expected to be announced as a Blues player within the next 24 hours.

Germany head coach Joachim Low opted not to use Havertz with his medical at Cobham Training Centre still pending as the Blues prepare to smash their transfer record and make him the most expensive German player ever.

Indeed, Leverkusen confirmed the news via social media on Friday, tweeting: "Kai Havertz has left the headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea. This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership."

Chelsea have already agreed a five-year contract with Havertz, while the move is likely to reach Leverkusen's asking price of the player as achievable add-ons will bump the fee up to a possible £90m ($118m).

Having left Germany, Havertz is now set to complete a move that has taken over a month to finalise as Chelsea moved without competition in a transfer window of aggressive spending.

and were long considered to be the front runners to sign one of Europe's top young talents.

But with Madrid's budgets limited after the coronavirus pandemic and Munich limiting themselves to just one big signing - Leroy Sane from - it left the Blues willing and able to complete a deal.

Leverkusen have already lined up their Havertz replacement by agreeing on a €28m (£25m/$33m) fee for Roma forward Patrick Schick. They beat competition from , who had the international on loan last season.

Frank Lampard will be delighted to have signed his top targets this summer, with Havertz set to be the club's sixth move of the transfer window, taking their total transfer spending to over £200m ($262m).

Former left-back Ben Chilwell signed for £50m ($66m) last week, while Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr also completed free transfers from and Nice.

Furthermore, Chelsea had already signed both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and respectively for a combined cost of £84m ($105m).

The Blues will next target a new goalkeeper to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga, with star Eduoard Mendy emerging as the club's primary target.

The club are reluctant to sell their No.1 but Chelsea's latest offer has reached €20m (£18m/$24m) after a first bid was turned down.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will try to raise further funds by selling fringe players and loanees on their books, with Emerson Palmieri seeking a way out of west London and Inter interested in a deal.

are in talks for Tiemoue Bakayoko as the clubs discuss a loan move, with the Blues preferring to add in an obligation to buy.

Michy Batshuayi has been testing the water over a move away, with three strikers now ahead of him in the pecking order. Jorginho's future also remains in doubt, while Rennes are one of several clubs to offer a loan option to Fikayo Tomori after the signing of Silva from PSG last week.