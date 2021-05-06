‘Hardest decision ever’- Fans struggle to choose between Manchester City and Chelsea in Champions League final
Last Updated
Getty Images
Football fans have taken to social media to react to Champions League final fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City.
The Blues defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the semi-finals of the elite European tournament on Wednesday night to reach the final of the tournament on 3-1 aggregate.
The Citizens have already secured their place in the final following their victory over French side Paris Saint-Germain in the last four of the competition on Tuesday night.
Editors' Picks
- Zidane's formation gamble backfires as Real Madrid run out of Champions League luck
- From Chelsea superstar to Madrid misery: Will injury-hit Hazard ever be 'f*cking amazing' again?
- The end of an era? Mbappe, Neymar and PSG face uncertain future after Champions League exit
- 'Balotelli would score own goals in training!' - Ex-Liverpool striker Lambert opens up on his Anfield regrets
Football fans have taken to the social media to reveal the club they will be supporting in the final, with some recollecting their last time both met in the competition, which resulted in the Blues defeat