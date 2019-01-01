Harambee Stars midfielder Omolo scores for Cercle Brugge vs Standard Liege

The midfielder leveled the scores in the 75th minute but the hosts scored late in the game to move second on the log

international midfielder Johanna Omolo was on target for his club Cercle Brugge but could not help his team from falling 2-1 to Standard Liege on Sunday.

Moroccan international Selim Amallah opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute after finishing off a Mamadou Obbi pass. Omolo levelled matters with 15 minutes remaining when Jonathan Panzo found him in a good position.

However, the 10-time Belgian League champions managed to get the winner in the second minute of added time courtesy of Felipe Avenatti, with Amallah providing the assist.

It was Brugge's 13th loss this season in the 17 games played; the team has managed to get just eight points from two wins and as many draws. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the league table.

For Standard Liege, the win took them to the second position with 33 points, six less than who lead the standings having accumulated 12 wins, three draws, and one defeat.