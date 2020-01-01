Harambee Stars fixtures: When will African World Cup qualifying resume?

While there are hopes the qualifiers will kick-off as planned, Kenya are waiting for a word from Fifa

The draw for the 2022 World Cup Africa qualifiers was conducted on January 21, 2020, at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, .

The second round matches are earmarked to kick-off on October 13, 2020, after they were rescheduled from March 23, 2020, to pave way for 33rd edition of the (Afcon) that was brought forward.

The Afcon tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, but Caf announced on January 15, 2020, that due to unfavourable climatic conditions during this period, the tournament would take place between January 9 and February 6, 2021.

More teams

The second round of the World Cup qualifiers saw the top 26 ranked Caf teams joined by the 14 winners from the first round. These teams were drawn into 10 groups of four teams to play home-and-away round-robin matches, with the winners of each group advancing to the third round.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic affecting several sporting activities across the world, Fifa, who was also forced to suspend some of their activities, is yet to release full fixtures for the competition.

But with most leagues across Europe planning to resume in June, could the qualifiers be played as planned from October?

For the 13th consecutive time in their history, ’s Harambee Stars will be seeking to qualify for the finals slated to be held in .

Kenya under coach Francis Kimanzi, are pooled in Group E and will take on Mali, , and Rwanda in the second round of the qualifiers. Only the winner of the group will be guaranteed a place in the final phase of the qualifiers.

All the teams in Group E will be seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Harambee Stars reached the second round of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification where they were bundled out by Cape Verde on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

Michael Olunga scored Kenya’s only goal on November 13, 2015, at the Nyayo Stadium but Cape Verde would hit back to win 2-0 in Praia on November 17, 2015, and advance to the third and final round.

Kenya had started their first-round campaign beating Mauritius 5-2 on aggregate. Johanna Omollo scored a brace while Olunga, Ayub Timbe, and Harun Shakava scored once as Kenya beat Mauritius 5-2 on October 7 away before the two teams drew 0-0 at Kasarani.

Coach Kimanzi is confident Kenya can make it from the group and reach the third round.

“For me, the draw is fair enough for us but we should not relax and must get ready to seal the job,” Kimanzi told Goal when the draw was conducted.

His Ugandan counterpart, Johnny McKinstry also stated they are ready to face any team as they want to make sure they make it to the final to be staged in .

“We are looking forward to the draw, and particularly that the roadmap for qualification to Qatar 2022 will now be clearly laid out in front of us,” McKinstry told Goal.

“Last time out, Uganda finished 2nd in a group containing , , and Congo; including defeating group winners Egypt 1-0 in Kampala.

As it stands, Kenya’s chances of taking part in the qualifiers are hanging in the balance after the World governing body, Fifa, threatened to sanction Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for failure to pay former coach Adel Amrouche a fine as directed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Zurich.

A week ago, FKF were handed a lifeline after Amrouche agreed to wait a little longer for the settlement of Sh109 million in debt. Initially, Fifa had extended the payment deadline to April 24 but now the case was resubmitted to its disciplinary committee for evaluation and final determination on May 18.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa openly told Goal they don’t have money to pay Amrouche and are awaiting the sanctions from the world body.

“We have tried our best to make sure we pay [Amrouche] as ordered by Fifa but we have reached a dead-end,” Mwendwa told Goal previously.

“We have tried all possible ways to get money but in vain, we have written to Fifa for more time so we can get money but I don’t think they will listen to us, we have also been engaging the government but now they have the coronavirus issues they are dealing with and it won’t be possible.

“We cannot do anything now, the deadline is on [Thursday] and we don’t have the money, all we will wait for now is Fifa's position, if they take the decision to ban us [from World Cup qualifiers], it will not be the end of the world, we will have another year to compete in the same qualifier.”

Amrouche first won his case for wrongful dismissal before the Fifa Players Status Committee and later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport where he was awarded Sh109million.

A possible disciplinary measure against the FKF is throwing Kenya out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, in the same manner, Zimbabwe was ejected from the qualification process of the same competition in 2018.

Article continues below

Fifa expelled Zimbabwe from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers for a similar offence in March 2015 after their FA failed to pay Brazilian coach Jose Claudinei Georgini ‘Valinhos’ his dues.

Apart from removing Kenya from World Cup qualifying rounds, Fifa could alternatively divert development funds meant for Kenya to settle Amrouche’s debt and also institute other disciplinary actions on the federation.