‘Happy birthday Mikel’ – Ex-Chelsea and Nigeria star turns 34
The Federation of International Football Association, the Nigeria Football Federation, Chelsea, and fans have taken to social media to celebrate John Obi Mikel on his birthday.
Mikel, one of the finest footballers to have come out of Africa clocked 34 years on Thursday and he has been enjoying rave reviews on social media.
After an impressive outing with Nigeria at the U20 Fifa World Cup in 2005, he joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Lyn Oslo. At Stamford Bridge, he enjoyed success winning the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier League and three FA Cups.
He left the Blues after staying over 10 years with the Londoners to continue his career with Tianjin Teda before stints with Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor and now Stoke City.
On the international scene, he earned 91 caps for Nigeria and he played a key role in the Super Eagles triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.
Below are some messages sent to the African star on his birthday.