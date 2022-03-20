Haller: Cote d’Ivoire striker continues scoring form for Kudus’ Ajax

Cote d’Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller was on the scoresheet as Ajax handed Feyenoord a 3-2 defeat in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The former West Ham striker netted the hosts’ first goal in the matchday 27 fixture, before captain Dusan Tadic and Antony added two more strikes to make little of Luis Sinisterra’s opener and Guus Til’s effort for the away side.

The Lancers sit top of the league table, two points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven, while Feyenoord occupy the third position.

Haller, who has now hit 20 goals in 24 league outings so far this term, was one of three African players in Ajax’s line-up.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana manned the post for Erik ten Hag’s outfit while Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui, who has made himself unavailable for the Atlas Lions’ upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against DR. Congo, started at right-back.

Ghana target Brian Brobbey was introduced into the game in the second half, but Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus and Morocco attacker Zakaria Labyad were unused substitutes.

For Feyenoord, Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers started up front.

Sinisterra broke the deadlock for the away side in just the eighth minute, heading home a rebound after Onana blocked Til’s effort.

Haller drew level for Ajax with a rebound in the 24th minute after goalkeeper Ofir Marciano saved Ryan Gravenberch’s shot.

Four minutes later, Til restored Feyenoord’s lead with a finish from close range, Dessers providing the assist.

It was not until the 78th minute before the hosts levelled things up once again, this time around through Tadic’s looping free-kick.

Four minutes prior to full-time, Antony registered a sensational winner, shooting low into the left bottom corner after Nicolas Tagliafico delivered a cut-back across the face of the goal.

Antony, however, did not end the game on a high note as he was sent off for a second bookable offence for time-wasting deep in stoppage time.

Haller, Onana and Mazraoui all lasted for the entire duration of the game.

While Haller will not be in World Cup qualifying action but friendly games against France and England, Onana is expected to join up with Cameroon’s national set-up for their World Cup play-off against Algeria.