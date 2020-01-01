Hakimi's aim is to play for Real Madrid - agent

The defender has turned heads while on loan in the Bundesliga but his long-term future appears to be in Spain

Achraf Hakimi is aiming to play for , the loanee's agent Alejandro Camano said.

Hakimi has attracted interest from across Europe following his exploits during a two-season loan spell at Dortmund, which is set to come to an end.

The 21-year-old full-back, who emerged from Madrid's youth team in 2017, has been linked to the likes of , , and .

Inter have reportedly emerged as serious admirers of Hakimi, however, Camano previously poured cold water over reports the side had made an offer.

Amid the speculation, Hakimi sees his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu with giants Madrid.

"He will link back up with Real Madrid when the season finishes," Camano told Onda Madrid. "We'll see what happens after that.

"He wants to play games, like this season, where he has started every match. There's no rush. His only aspiration is to play games to help his development.

"There's a magnificent dialogue with Real Madrid and they always expect to have him on their radar and what we don't want is to distance ourselves from them too much.

"So, we'll reach an agreement of some sort over whether he stays or goes, but without forgetting that the aim is to play for Real Madrid one day because, for him, it's the best club in the world.

"It could be a short wait if Real Madrid offer him to stay now or a long wait if he doesn't stay, but the aim is always the same - end up [playing for] the best club in the world."

In April, Hakimi himself admitted he's been flattered by reported transfer interest but that his intention was to return to Real Madrid.

"Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing," Hakimi told Cadena SER.

"In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid.

"I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me."