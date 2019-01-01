Hakimi wins German Super Cup with Borussia Dortmund

Goals from Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho helped the Black and Yellows outwit the Bavarians at Signal Iduna Park to claim the German title

Achraf Hakimi won the German DFL-Supercup with after they defeated 2-0 on Saturday.

Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho's efforts were all the Black and Yellows needed to claim the title for the sixth time in their history.

The on-loan wing-back Hakimi featured for 15 minutes in the encounter after replacing Raphael Guerreiro.

The Supercup title is the third for the 20-year-old defender in his career after winning the 2018 Uefa and 2017 Fifa Club World Cup with Real Madrid.

The international, who made 21 appearances for the Westfalenstadion outfit last season to help them finish as runners-up, will hope to feature more prominently this term.

Borussia Dortmund will next lock horns with Uerdingen in Friday’s German DFB-Pokal game.