Hadi Fayyadh signs with J2 club Fagiano Okayama

The 18-year-old striker has been eyeing a move to Japan for some time and now sees his dream realised with the Japanese second tier club.

The former Johor Darul Ta'zim II player who chose not to extend his contract with JDTII after being notified that Japanese clubs were interested in acquiring his signature, will now have his patience rewarded after he inked a contract with J2 club, Fagiano Okayama.

Hadi is an ever-present member of the Malaysia national teams across all age groups from the Under-12s until the Under-23s, with only the senior side yet to call for him. After two seasons with JDTII in the Premier League, Hadi will now be plying his trade in a completely different surrounding.

Fagiano finished in the bottom half of the table in 15th in the 2018 J2 League season. Since the club's inception in 2009, they have always remained in J2 and Hadi could look to hone his skills and maturity in Okayama, which is located in the southern part of Japan.

"Since childhood, it was a dream to play as a professional football player in Japan. I am able to take the first step of that dream and I am truly happy. I thank all the people who have supported me so far, I will pour everything into football life in Okayama," said the lanky Hadi in a statement published on Fagiano's club website.

With Zafuan Azeman also seeking to move abroad albeit through an European club, Malaysia's striking future could potentially sees a partnership between two players who plays their club football outside of Malaysia.

It's not just the development but the exposure that Hadi will get during his time with Fagiano. In the upcoming 2019 season, if Hadi gets selected, he could even face former AFC Champions League semi-finalist Kashiwa Reysol who were relegated from the J1 League in the 2018 season.

