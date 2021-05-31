Haaland yet to make a decision on Dortmund future amid links to Chelsea, Man Utd & Barcelona

The Norwegian striker is expected to spend at least one more season in his current surroundings, but speculation regarding his future is rife

Erling Haaland says no definitive decision on his future has been made as yet, with the Borussia Dortmund striker continuing to generate talk of interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Any leading side across Europe would welcome the opportunity to add a prolific Norway international to their books, with a talented 20-year-old hitting 57 goals through 59 appearances for BVB.

The expectation is that he will spend at least one more season in Germany, with his current employers reluctant to sell as they prepare for another Champions League campaign in 2021-22, but speculation of big-money bids being readied is rife.

What has been said?

Quizzed again on his future after linking up with Norway for friendly dates with Luxembourg and Greece, Haaland has told reporters: "I have not taken a position on that.

"After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

The bigger picture

Dortmund have sought to make it clear that they have no intention of parting with Haaland in the next window.

They have a prized asset tied to a contract through to 2024 and are under no pressure to sell.

That situation could change 12 months down the line, with a €75 million (£64m/$91m) release clause in Haaland's deal due to kick in during 2022.

Dortmund could get more than that in the present, which may soften their stance when it comes to a sale, but they are understandably keen to avoid seeing such potential slip their net.

Haaland has vowed to respect any decision that the Bundesliga giants make, with the general consensus being that Jadon Sancho - who continues to see a move to Old Trafford mooted - is the most likely Dortmund starlet to be on the move this summer.

