Erling Haaland's potential summer move has been discussed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste, as rumours continue to grow.

The prolific Borussia Dortmund striker is rumoured to be on his way out this summer, with Man City and Barca said to be keen on his signature.

However, both Guardiola and Yuste played down the possibility of their respective clubs signing Haaland in the summer.

What has been said?

Guardiola said: "Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players. Right now, listen, It’s impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here. He’s a Dortmund player and we’ve an incredible run ahead of us.

"At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen. Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for next five, six, seven years maybe once in last 12 months. I’m not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn’t have a striker.

"We have to play good and arrive with seven or eight players in the box. This is the best way to score goals. We are right now, heading into a game to try to get to Wembley in the semi finals of the FA Cup, we are in the last eight teams of the Champions League.

"We'd love to be 20 points ahead of Liverpool but this is impossible but we are there. What we have done so far is great. then we come back and play the games, pray the players come back from international teams with no injuries and we fight to try to do it."

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Yuste said: "We have to focus on our club, there is a long way to go. We have found a club with a terrible economic situation, which has not allowed us to generate in 'fair play' the expectations that we should have had.

"As the president said, the entity comes first and we cannot do according to what things that put us at risk. I see transfers of this magnitude as very difficult, although it can never be said unfeasible because the world of football goes around a lot.

"During Guardiola's time, he told me that his dream was to play with an eleven from home and it continues to be my dream and we see that the youngsters show that they can have this relay of teams that we have seen in a dream.

"This is our path, we are not going to go crazy , under any circumstances, with any player."

Where could Haaland go?

Numerous top European clubs are rumoured to be keen on Haaland, with his agent Mino Raiola weighing up the best offers.

Both Manchester clubs, as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be most keen on him but there are complications with all potential deals.