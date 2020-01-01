Haaland is the best striker in the world and will be worth €300m, says Vieri

The former Italy striker thinks the young Borussia Dortmund forward is already the global standard, and will eventually cost a record transfer fee

's teenage striker Erling Haaland is already the best forward in world football, according to former international frontman Christian Vieri.

Haaland has been one of world football's major breakout stars this season, scoring freely in the for Red Bull Salzburg before switching to the in January and continuing his electric form in .

Although Haaland is just 19 years old, Vieri regards him as being the world's best striker, and can even see him one day attracting a transfer fee to surpass the world record of €222 million (£198m/$263m) set in 2017 by Neymar's switch from to .

In an interview live on Instagram with Corriere della Sera, Vieri said: "Haaland is the strongest of all and has done well to choose Borussia Dortmund, the best club to enhance his talents. In a couple of years he will go to a great team for €200m (£175m), maybe €300m (£262m)."

Vieri is an expert on attacking talent, having spent his career as a leading striker for major European clubs including , , and Milan.

He spent six years with the latter, between 1999 and 2005, lining up alongside Ronaldo between for the first three seasons, and he still regards the Brazilian striker as the greatest attacking footballer of all time.

Vieri said: "Six crazy years, I gave everything and believed in the project. At the San Siro there was an electric atmosphere. Every time we went onto the field, I felt the warmth and affection of the crowd.

"For me, the best centre forward in the world was O Fenomeno [Ronaldo], he was out of this world. Together we spent three fantastic years. He ran faster with the ball than the defender would without it."

Vieri won 49 caps for Italy, scoring 23 goals and playing at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups - however, he missed out on the triumphant 2006 campaign in Germany after suffering a knee injury playing for .

He had moved to on the advice of national team manager Marcello Lippi to get more game time in order to be selected for the World Cup squad, and the striker nicknamed "Bobo" admitted missing the tournament was his greatest career regret.

Vieri said: "Lippi wanted to take me to Germany in 2006, but I needed to play and I was on the bench at Milan. So in January I chose to move to Monaco, , but I broke my knee and everything vanished. Football is like that."