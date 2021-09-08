Haaland: I don't score enough, I should have more goals than matches

The Borrusia Dortmund star took his international tally to 12 goals in 15 caps during the September international break, but isn't happy with himself

Erling Haaland feels that he should score more goals than he plays matches, after hitting double figures for Norway with a hat-trick against Gibraltar in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying.

The Borrusia Dortmund star took his international tally to 12 goals in 15 caps with his trio of finishes on Tuesday, as the Lovene ran out 5-1 victors in Oslo.

But speaking aftwards, the Leeds-born forward has admitted that he does not feel like he is living up to his personal standards in terms of a goals-per-game yield.

What has been said?

"I do not score enough goals," Haaland told TV2 following Stale Solbakken's side's win.

"I'm close to one goal [per game] on average. I personally think that I should have had more goals than matches."

Asked if he feels he will be able to exceed Jorgen Juve's record tally of 33 goals for Norway, he added: "You can probably imagine what I am working towards."

Odegaard leads praise for starlet

At just 21, Haaland is already considered among the world's best players, with his stock continuing to rise - and his national captain Martin Odegaard is no exception.

"The numbers speak for themselves," the Arsenal midfielder told NRK. "There's not much more to say, really. It's absolutely insane. We are lucky to have him."

The Gunners man added to Dagbladet: "I would say that he is right up there among the biggest. He does not stand back for anyone."

The bigger picture

Haaland's rich form at international level may not match his own standards, but it is certainly making history for his country.

Norway sit joint top of UEFA qualifying Group G, alongside the Netherlands, and have a major chance to reach a first World Cup since France 1998.

At domestic level, he currently sits second in the Bundesliga scoring charts, behind only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

