Haaland’s hero Michu predicts Barcelona transfer for Borussia Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland has admitted in the past to idolising former Swansea and Celta Vigo striker Michu, with the ex-Spain international claiming to have been offered indications by the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker that a summer transfer to Barcelona could be on the cards.

Speculation regarding a switch to Spain for the talented 21-year-old continues to build, with the general consensus being that he has outgrown his surroundings at Dortmund and is ready for a new challenge.

Haaland has hinted as much and Michu, who has seen his iconic goal celebration mimicked by the Norwegian, believes Camp Nou could be a useful landing spot for the hot prospect if Kylian Mbappe ends up leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid.

What has been said?

Michu, who is now sporting director at Spanish second-tier outfit Burgos, told Què t'hi jugues of his discussions with one of the most sought-after players on the planet: “I was with Haaland, I had a conversation with him and I think he is not going to continue at Dortmund.

“Haaland is looking for a very strong team that can compete in the Champions League. He is looking for a competitive team.

“He gave me the feeling that he was looking for a sporting project that will last for many years and he told me that he liked Spain. He is thinking more about a sporting project than the economic issue.

“If Mbappe goes to Madrid, I think Barca would be a very good option. In these times, Haaland is a bargain.”

Where will Haaland end up?

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Haaland as they prepare to bring more Galacticos onto their books.

It has been suggested that, with Mbappe set to become available as a free agent, two superstar attackers could be acquired by the Blancos in the same window.

A move to England has also been speculated on, with Haaland boasting plenty of admirers in the Premier League.

Article continues below

Manchester United have been monitoring his progress for some time, while there has been talk of a global icon following in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge at Manchester City.

No decision on his next move has been taken as yet, but a contract in Germany that was intended to run through to 2024 will not be seen out.

Further reading