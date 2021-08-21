'Gyan, not Pele or Polo, is all-time Ghanaian greatest' - Mensah

The Legon Cities star has made 109 Black Star appearances, scoring 51 goals in the process

Kojo Addae Mensah has pointed out Asamoah Gyan as his greatest Ghanaian player of all time, not Abedi Pele or Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed - who was commonly referred to as Polo.

The attacker, who plays for Ghanaian top-tier side Legon Cities, still commands respect from West Africa and the world at large owing to what he has achieved in football.

The Databank Chief Executive Officer insists the towering attacker is the greatest of them all.

"Gyan is my greatest Ghanaian of all time," the administrator told Ash FM as quoted by SportsWorldGhana.

"I know people will mention Pele, Polo, and the likes, but Asamoah has performed at the highest level of international football and he is Ghana’s highest goal-scorer of all time.

"He is a great guy."

Gyan made his debut for the Black Stars in 2003 at the age of 17. He went on to play 109 matches, scoring 51 goals in the process.

At club level, the 35-year-old started with Liberty Professionals in 2003, playing 16 matches and finding the back of the net 10 times. Udinese, of Italy, came for his signature and loaned him to Modena where he scored 15 times in 53 matches. He then went back to Udinese where he made 39 appearances and scored 11 goals.

His next destination was Ligue 1 outfit Rennes where he found the back of the net 14 times in 48 matches before Sunderland came for him. He played for the Premier League side in 36 matches and scored 11 goals.

During his loan spell at Al Ain, Gyan scored 22 goals in 18 matches. They eventually made his deal permanent in 2012 where he scored 73 goals in 65 matches.

Shanghai SIPG came for his services and between 2015 and 2017, he scored seven goals in 20 matches he played. He was loaned to Al Ahli Dubai where he played for them 14 matches and hit the back of the net six times.

The striker also played for Kayserispor and NorthEast United before he made a return home to finish his career with Legon Cities.