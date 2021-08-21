Gueye scores and Hakimi assists as PSG defeat Mounie's Brest

The African stars helped the Parisians continue their winning start to the new campaign

Senegal's Idrissa Gueye opened his goal account for the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi grabbed an assist in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win over Brest.

Friday's encounter was Gueye's maiden outing of the season following his recovery from coronavirus which kept him out of action since July.

The 31-year-old scored the visitors' third goal at the Stade Francis-Le Ble, after strikes from Andre Herrera and Kylian Mbappe in the first 45 minutes.

The former Everton and Aston Villa midfielder made it 3-1, thanks to an assist from Herrera in the 73rd minute but it did not take long for Benin striker Steve Mounie to reduce the deficit for Brest.

Mounie who has played every minute of league football with the Pirates so far, grabbed his first goal of the season with five minutes to full-time.

The game eventually ended in PSG’s favour after Hakimi supplied Angel Di Maria to make it 4-2 in the first minute of stoppage time.

The contribution means Hakimi, who joined the Parisians from Inter Milan this summer, now has a tally of a goal and an assist in three Ligue 1 matches.

The Morocco right-back played the entire duration alongside Senegal duo Abdou Diallo and Gueye. Brest, meanwhile, had Mounie and Algeria's Haris Belkebla on parade.

The victory powered Mauricio Pochettino's men to the top of the French top-flight table with nine points after three games while Brest remain winless with two points from three outings which put them in the 12th spot.

Next up for PSG is a Ligue 1 trip to Reims on August 29 and they will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season.