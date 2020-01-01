Guardiola's new deal can spur City on to Premier League and Champions League glory, says Laporte

Spanish centre-back is looking for his side to exact revenge on Tottenham for last season's loss

Pep Guardiola’s decision to sign a new deal was met with widespread approval in the squad, according to defender Aymeric Laporte.

City announced on Thursday that Guardiola had committed his future to the club until the summer of 2023, which is likely to mean the Spaniard is given funds to invest in his squad next year.

Should Guardiola see out the extra two seasons, it would take his stay at the club to seven years. His previous longest spell at any team was the four-year stint he spent at the helm of .

His aims will be a deep run in the and a bid to regain the Premier League crown that was wrestled from City by last season.

Laporte believes City have grown as a club under Guardiola and feels they are well placed to challenge for domestic and European honours.

"We are all very happy with the news,” Laporte told the club’s official website. “It makes us really happy to have him for two more years.

“We all have seen everything he has done in this club. He has won many trophies, he has a 73 per cent winning rate. That is huge.

“Manchester City has increased its level under his command, so I'm very happy he is staying.

“Of course, winning trophies is always the goal with him. We want to win the Premier League again and the Champions League, hopefully it can happen this season and the next two as well.”

City’s Premier League challenge resumes with a visit to on Saturday.

The trip to north London is a daunting one, as Spurs are second in the table with City sat in 10th, five points behind their opponents - albeit with a game in hand.

Tottenham won the corresponding fixture 2-0 last season and Laporte is looking to exact revenge.

“Of course, we want that (to take the revenge from last season),” he said. “Hopefully, we can win this time.

“We need it so we will fight until the end to beat them. I think they are very good players [Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale], but we also have very good defenders as well.

“We will have to be very focused and hopefully we can keep a clean sheet.”