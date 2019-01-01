Guardiola wants Man City to use Champions League pain as motivation in Premier League race

Following a heartbreaking European exit, the club are focused on bringing home a domestic treble

Pep Guardiola is hoping his side can use the pain of their exit as motivation in the Premier League title race.

City defeated Tottenham 4-3 on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, but were eliminated on away goals in a heartbreaking 4-4 result.

The Premier League champions won't have to wait long to try and gain some measure of revenge, as they face Spurs in league action on Saturday.

City would move a point ahead of with a win as they chase a domestic treble with their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple now dashed.

Guardiola's side have already won the and will take on in the final on May 18.

The Spaniard knows his team are hurting after their European exit, but is hoping they can use that disappointment for good as they chase two more trophies this season.

“Before the game you don’t know how you will play, you never know how you’ll react, we were out other times and we reacted well, but really I don’t know,” Guardiola said.

“If you believe it doesn’t hurt, or forget it, I’d say no. I want to see my players know what they did on Wednesday. It will take time [to get over] and we have to live with that feeling.

“But what we lived was incredible, we were lucky to live it. There is not an activity in this world you can put in these limits. We have to live with these situations, accept them.

"It will be on our minds, but looking back it will help us to move forward. These players have the opportunity to show they can do that."

It has been suggested that Guardiola's squad rotation may have cost his team in the Champions League, with City chasing four trophies in the same season.

But Guardiola has dismissed those concerns, while insisting his side will once again look to win the quadruple next season.

Article continues below

“You think the team was tired in the last game [against Spurs]?” Guardiola said. “We had a semi-final of the FA Cup [against before the first leg against Spurs].

"I’m not going to drop any competitions because maybe in the future it will be better. Who knows what’s going to happen in the future? The present is this game and I will try [to win].

"I will dream next season of fighting for the four titles, that’s my dream."