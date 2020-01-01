'Guardiola didn't deserve my respect' - Fernandes reveals why he shushed Man City boss

The Portugal midfielder was involved in a heated moment with the Catalan coach on the touchline during his side's 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he shushed Pep Guardiola during Sunday's derby clash because the coach did not deserve his respect.

United beat their rivals 2-0 in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with star Fernandes playing a pivotal role and setting up Anthony Martial for his side's first goal.

Fernandes put his finger to his mouth to tell City boss Guardiola to be quiet after a heated moment on the touchline late on in the clash - a moment that thrilled the home support.

And while Fernandes insists he would not make the gesture again, he believes Guardiola disrespected him.

"I talked about this with some friends and some people think: 'Pep won everything, who is Bruno to diss him?', but I think it is about respect," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"Now, I think outside of the pitch I don't do this again if I am on the pitch now. But, at that moment the words he told me made me mad, and on the pitch I am a little bit nervous, it is the kind of player I am.

"I have respect for Pep and what he won, and what he did for football because he changed some mentalities in football.

"But, at that moment he didn't respect me and so he didn't deserve my respect at that moment on the pitch.

“But for me it doesn’t matter. What goes on in the pitch, out of it, for me, it's past."

Fernandes, who joined the Premier League side in a €55 million (£47m/$60m) deal from in January, was praised by his United team-mates and former professionals for his display against the defending Premier League champions.

Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay described the 25-year-old as a "born winner" after the game, while ex-Red Devils star Paul Ince believes he has rendered Paul Pogba obsolete at the club .

Meanwhile, Owen Hargreaves compared him to Paul Scholes and believes his presence raises the standard of the rest of the team .

United are now fifth in the English top-flight and three points behind fourth-placed , though they remain 37 adrift of runaway leaders .