Guardiola leaves Sane future call in the hands of German winger & Man City board

The Blues boss is reluctant to speculate on talk of renewed interest from Bayern Munich, with his focus locked on getting players fit and firing

Pep Guardiola is reluctant to be drawn on renewed talk of Leroy Sane being a target for , with the boss leaving transfer calls in the hands of the relevant players and his board.

Speculation regarding a possible return to his homeland for the international winger first surfaced in the summer of 2019.

Bayern were said to be plotting a big-money raid, only to then see Sane suffer knee ligament damage in the Community Shield.

The 23-year-old is still battling his way down a long road to recovery, but the Bayern rumours have resurfaced.

With Sane yet to commit to a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, and with his current deal only due to run until 2021, interest from the champions is expected to be rekindled.

Guardiola claims to be unaware of any discussions on that front, with it his desire to see a talented forward returned to his plans as soon as possible.

Quizzed on the Sane exit talk, the Blues boss said: “It’s a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I am not involved.

“What’s important now is that he recovers well. After that, he knows what we believe in him, what we think of him and the rest is up to him and the club.”

Pressed further on whether it would be awkward to have a player on his books that wants out, if Sane’s head were to be turned, Guardiola added: “It’s not awkward because I can’t see him on the pitch.

“He is a nice person, I know him quite well. I was the guy who pushed the club and asked him to come here.

“But each one has his own family, desires and dreams.

“Where you are three years ago is not the same as where you are now.

“I want him to come back fit now. His knee looks really good but after that, it’s not my business. His own future is not in my hands.”

Another of those that Guardiola is waiting on to return from a serious knee injury is Aymeric Laporte, with the French defender back in training and edging his way into contention.

“He’s training every day, he feels no pain and after training he feels good, I don’t know when he’ll be ready to play some minutes,” Guardiola said.

“I’m not the doctor, what I see on the pitch is he moves well, his movement, for four or five months, he’s not a small guy like [Raheem] Sterling, who recovers quick, but he moves really well and we’ll see what the doctor says about when he’s going to play.

“I want all the players back for their specific qualities, Leroy makes those incredible runs. Aymer for his left foot, playing the left side, how good he’s settled, of course it’s important for us, you have to respect the process and when both are ready they’ll be in contention and thinking about when to use them.”