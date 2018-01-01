Guardiola confirms he'll watch Liverpool vs Utd after City move top

Two Gabriel Jesus goals and a Raheem Sterling header moved the champions top of the league, but victory for Jurgen Klopp's side will put them second

Pep Guardiola confirmed he will watch Liverpool take on Manchester United after seeing Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at Etihad Stadium.

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus earned City a commanding lead over the Toffees, but Everton gave Guardiola a brief scare when Dominic Calvert-Lewin halved the deficit with a 65th minute header.

Raheem Sterling secured the points, however, heading in a goal of his own four minutes later to ensure City leapfrogged Liverpool and went top of the Premier League.

The Reds have a chance to reclaim their top spot when they take on United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon though, although Guardiola's team will remain leaders if they fail to do so.

When asked by a reporter if he will watch the match, the City boss replied: "Of course. It's a nice game to watch. I will watch it."

The Citizens looked in control for the majority of the match against Everton, ending the game with 67 per cent possession and 13 shots to the Blues' nine.

City had a short turn-around after beating Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Guardiola felt victory against Everton was a big achievement in the context of that scheduling.

"It was a tricky game after the Champions League, less than three days' recovery," the manager continued.

"They were able to draw at Stamford Bridge and at Anfield - until the last second. They are a top side, not just the 11 that started.

"Today it was in our minds we were going to suffer and so we did. The game was not over until the end."

Guardiola also heaped praise on the two goal scorers following the game, particularly highlighting Sterling after the winger has been in the headlines for allegedly receiving racist abuse from Chelsea fans last weekend.

Jesus, meanwhile, was pleased to pick up his first Premier League goal since August, and admitted the strength in depth in the City squad has made things hard for him in Manchester.

The champions travel to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup next, before facing Crystal Palace in the Premier League at home.