Griezmann intends to be ‘important’ for Barcelona as Lautaro & Neymar transfer talk rages

The World Cup-winning forward continues to see big-money additions mooted at Camp Nou, but he wants to be a key man on and off the pitch

Antoine Griezmann has aired his desire to be “an important part of the team” at , with the Frenchman seemingly unfazed by talk of the Liga giants moving for Lautaro Martinez or Neymar.

Transfer rumours continue to rage at Camp Nou, with many of those focusing on the potential addition of further firepower.

Argentina international Lautaro is a top target for the club as Barca seek to prise him away from , while long-standing interest has been held in returning Neymar to Catalunya from Paris Saint-Germain.

Any arrivals in the attacking department would place Griezmann’s position under threat, despite the 29-year-old being a proven performer and World Cup winner.

He does not appear overly concerned by the speculation, though, with it the ambition of a man who has registered 14 goals in his debut campaign with Barca to become a talismanic presence.

Griezmann told the club’s official website: “I want to be an important part of the team, on and off the pitch, enjoy football and help my team-mates win every game.”

Barca are currently readying themselves for a return to competitive action amid the coronavirus pandemic, with an enforced break actually working in favour of those who have been denied an extended period of rest over recent years.

Ahead of a meeting with Real Mallorca on June 13, Griezmann added: “I think on a personal level it has been good for me.

“I have been able to rest; I think it has been five years since I have had a rest like that, so mentally and physically it has been good.

“I was able to enjoy time with my family, my kids and now I am ready to go.”

A three-month hiatus has also allowed Barca to work Luis Suarez back to full fitness, with Griezmann happy to see the Uruguayan striker in contention for minutes that appeared to have passed him by when he was first injured.

He said: “Luis is our No.9, a goalscorer, the one who makes the difference in big games along with [Lionel Messi].

“We missed him in the last few games [before the break].

“We are really happy to have a player like him back and he will help us from the off.”

Barca will return to action sat two points clear of arch-rivals at the top of the Liga table, with there a desire on the part of everyone at Camp Nou to wrap up a third successive title triumph.

Griezmann added: “We have all the cards; we have 11 games left and if we win them all we will be champions.

“I think we are ready for it, to win and enjoy the football.”