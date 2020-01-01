Greenwood form may force Man Utd into abandoning plan to sign new forward, says O'Shea

The former Red Devils star believes the emergence of a teenage academy graduate may lead to interest being shelved in other attacking players

Mason Greenwood’s emergence at could see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer change his transfer plans, claims John O’Shea.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a number of attacking talents heading towards the next transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has seen a big-money return to England mooted, with the former academy graduate having proved his worth in .

playmaker Jack Grealish and Leicester midfielder James Maddison have also registered on United’s recruitment radar for some time, with Solskjaer looking for more creativity.

He appears to have found those qualities in academy graduate Greenwood, with the 18-year-old bursting onto a senior stage in style.

The youngster is up to 15 goals for the season and while he is far from being the finished article, O’Shea believes bringing in added competition could end up stunting the progress of a hot prospect.

The former United defender told talkSPORT of Greenwood: “He has a long way to go before he’s getting up to the [standard of Wayne] Rooney, or [Ruud] van Nistelrooy or Solskjaer. But he is on the right track.

“Look, if he can maintain that and make sure at the moment Ole is picking him in the team, he might be changing their mind about the transfer targets as well.

“If you bring in a striker, do you upset the balance at the moment with the three of [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford and Greenwood?”

United’s current attacking unit have found the target on 55 occasions between them this season, with that return bettering the 52 efforts recorded by Liverpool’s title-winning trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Greenwood appears to have nailed down a regular role, with the likes of Daniel James and Juan Mata being edged out, and has been showered with praise by those at Old Trafford and beyond.

Solskjaer has suggested that he is the finest finisher he has ever seen, while comparisons are being made to a number of iconic figures from the Red Devils’ past.

O’Shea added: “At the start of the season when he said about Mason being the best finisher amongst the players they had was a big thing.

“But obviously, it’s showing to be the case now and it is very exciting.”

Greenwood and United, who continue to chase down a top-four finish and qualification, will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to struggling Aston Villa.