'Greenwood can go all the way' - Man Utd starlet has learned to cope with weight of expectation, says Solskjaer

The Norwegian head coach has singled out the teenage striker for praise ahead of the Red Devils' meeting with Burnley

Mason Greenwood "can go all the way" to the top of the game, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says the Manchester United starlet has learned to cope with the weight of expectation at Old Trafford in 2020-21.

Greenwood burst onto the senior stage at United last season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions while nailing down a regular place in Solskjaer's starting XI.

The 19-year-old hasn't been quite as prolific this time around amid struggles for form and fitness, but looked back to his best after providing a goal and assist from the bench in a 3-1 win at Tottenham last weekend.

Solskjaer thinks that performance served as a timely reminder of how effective Greenwood can be in the final third, and has no doubt that the teenager will reach the very highest level if he continues on his current trajectory.

"He can go all the way," The Red Devils head coach told Sky Sports. "That goal and assist was maybe Mason's way of maybe telling me I should have started him! I've been in that situation myself.

"When you're a sub, don't let it get you down, just make sure you are a team player. If you play for 20 minutes, you have 20 minutes to make 90 minutes work. That is what Mason did on Sunday, hopefully he will produce the game against Burnley."

Solskjaer added on the improvements Greenwood has made this term: "Mason has physically matured, mentally matured, he's tactically matured and, technically, we know how good he is anyway. He will score goals, no worries about that.

"He's learned from Edinson [Cavani], been under the spotlight more, scrutinised more, learned how to live up the expectation and standards of Manchester United and I think he has coped with the demands really well.

"He's come through a difficult patch and worked so hard to improve his game. It's lovely to see boys that really want to be better and get their rewards for hard work."

Greenwood's turbulent second season

Greenwood made headlines just before the start of the current campaign when he was sent home from international duty with England after breaching coronavirus protocols with Manchester City's Phil Foden.

That incident seemed to have a lasting effect on Greenwood, who endured a barren period in front of goal in the Premier League which lasted until December 5, when he netted in a 3-1 win at West Ham.

The talented young forward has also missed a few games due to injury, but has gradually managed to rediscover his best form since the turn of the year.

Greenwood now has seven goals to his name through 43 appearances across all competitions, and has also set up a further six for his team-mates.

He will likely have another chance to add to his tally when United play host to Burnley on Saturday, seven days before Solskjaer's side are due to take in a trip to Leeds United.

