'Great player' Reguilon backed to succeed at Spurs by Monchi

The former Real Madrid defender has all the attributes to make a big impact in the Premier League, according to the man who lured him to Sevilla

Sergio Reguilon is a "great player", according to sporting director Monchi, who has backed the talented full-back to succeed at .

Spurs forked out £28 million ($36m) to sign Reguilon from Real Madrid, bringing to an end his 15-year association with the Spanish giants.

The Spaniard joined Real's youth set-up at the age of eight and graduated to the senior squad 12 years later, but was never able to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

Reguilon made just 14 appearances for the Blancos in 2018-19, before being shipped out on loan to Sevilla the following season, which is where his talent really began to shine through.

The 23-year-old helped Julen Lopetegui's side secure a fourth-place finish in La Liga last term, and also played a key role in their run to glory in the .

Sevilla wanted to bring Reguilon onto their books permanently, and were also credited with an interest in the defender upon his return to the Bernabeu at the end of August.

However, Tottenham ultimately won the race for the international's signature, and he impressed on his debut for the club in a last-16 victory over Spurs on Tuesday night.

Monchi is confident that Reguilon will go onto have a successful career in north London, having seen him blossom into a consistent performer on the biggest stage at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“He is a great player,” the Sevilla chief told The Telegraph. “Last year he was a very, very important footballer.

"I believe that he grew a lot with us, because until he arrived at Sevilla he had not enjoyed continuity at an elite level.

"I don’t know what will happen in , because it is another footballing context, but he has everything to succeed.”

Reguilon's next chance to shine will likely come when Tottenham take in a trip to Old Trafford to face United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side have only picked up four points from their opening three fixtures of the new season, and can ill-afford to lose any more early ground on their rivals in their bid to finish in the top four.