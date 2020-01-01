‘Grealish has got Man Utd written all over him’ – Sharpe backs move for Aston Villa playmaker

The former Red Devils winger can see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to raid the ranks of a Premier League rival for the talented midfielder

Jack Grealish has “ written all over him”, says Lee Sharpe, with the Red Devils being backed to find considerable value in the playmaker if they do make a move.

A big-money raid on a Premier League rival from those at Old Trafford has been mooted for some time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have made the acquisition of added creativity a top priority for United.

Grealish, along with Leicester schemer James Maddison, has generated endless rounds of speculation regarding his future as a result.

The 24-year-old is considered by many to be ready for a step up in class, having proved himself to be a talismanic presence as captain at boyhood club Villa.

Sharpe is among those who believe that Grealish would be a useful addition to Solskjaer’s ranks as he possesses both the confidence and ability to thrive under the brightest of spotlights.

The former Red Devils winger told Superstar Speakers when asked if Grealish is United material: “Totally. I think he’s got Man United written all over him.

“I think [Villa assistant] John Terry being at the club has changed his attitude a little bit towards how important he is in games, how valuable he is, how much he needs to not give the ball away cheaply and see himself as a top-six player, a top European player.

“He has the ability, he goes past people with ease.

“He transitions defence to attack quite easily, creates and scores goals and I think he’s got everything.

“I think in a good team, where someone can’t single him out and there’s other players there to mark and he ends up getting more room – I think he’ll be sensational.”

Grealish, as part of a Villa side struggling to beat the drop, has recorded nine goals and eight assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

Strong ties to his roots in the West Midlands will make it difficult for him to walk away from his current surroundings, but personal ambition and enticing offers are expected to see an exit door swing open at some stage in the near future.