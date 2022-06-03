'I'm doing what I love!' - Grealish defends wild party scenes after Man City title triumph

The former Aston Villa man let his hair down after clinching the Premier League in his debut City season

Manchester City star Jack Grealish believes he was justified in making the most of celebrations after helping his side lift the Premier League title in 2021-22.

City pipped Liverpool to the crown thanks to an agonising final day victory over Grealish's former club Aston Villa.

And the England star is not bothered by criticism of his actions following victory.

What did Grealish say about post-title revelling?

"It's fine (being England's poster boy). It is what it is. If that's what people think, that's fine. I think it's a good thing to have - and you just have to embrace it," he told the Mirror.

"I try not to let anything get to my head. It's all about enjoying it, as long as I'm enjoying myself, playing football and enjoying life off the pitch even; then I will perform well. Fingers crossed I can do that over the few weeks and few games.

"I'm doing what I have loved doing my whole life. I'm the most expensive British player but I'm also the Jack from Solihull who my friends and family know. I'll never let that leave me, no matter what anyone says."I know people were saying last week, 'Oh, he's doing too much'. But what? I've just won the Premier League. It's a dream come true. Why can't I go on holiday?

"There's people that are at England with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella, all these places. No-one said a word, but because it was me, people were saying things."

How did Grealish fare in first City season?

Grealish swapped Villa for City for a transfer fee worth a reported £100 million last summer, making him the most expensive Englishman in history.

In total he made 38 appearances for his new club in all competitions.

His end product statistics were somewhat underwhelming, as he managed just six goal involvements, but dribbling and passing remained mostly at a high level in the second half of the campaign.

Grealish's lifestyle has long been the subject of criticism, but he denies it has had ill-effects on his contributions.

