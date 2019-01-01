Granada’s Ramon Azeez scores first goal of career against Barcelona

The Nigeria international had not scored in his career against the Blaugrana but finally broke his duck to put the Nasrids ahead in Saturday’s LaLiga

Granada’s Ramon Azeez has scored his first career goal against in Saturday’s LaLiga outing.

The 26-year-old put the Nasrids ahead after one minute to give Diego Martinez’ a first half lead at Nuevo Los Carmenes.

1': Granada score in the opening minute. Azeez. #GranadaBarça (1-0)

Azeez profited from Junior Firpo’s blunder to head home Antonio Puertas’ cross. Barca stepped up their game but failed to get the equaliser despite having more of ball possession.

⏰ Half-time at the Nuevo Los Cármenes#GranadaBarça (1-0)

45 minutes to turn this round... pic.twitter.com/KUbJlZvjQz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 21, 2019

The goal also means the midfielder has now score two Spanish topflight goals this term after his strike in Granada’s 3-0 away triumph at .

After featuring for Lugo last season in Segunda division, the U17 World Cup winner joined Martinez’ men on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Granada currently lead the log with 10 points after five LaLiga encounter.