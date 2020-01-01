Gradel: Toulouse release former Bournemouth winger

The 32-year-old Ivory Coast international has become a free agent after ending his stay with the Violets by mutual agreement

Ligue 2 side have announced the release of Max-Alain Gradel after spending two years with the club.

The forward teamed up with the French side in permanently in 2018 from Premier League club Bournemouth after impressing during his loan spell.

The international was consistent for the Stadium de Toulouse outfit during his time with the club, scoring 28 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the 31-year-old forward scored three goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances.

Gradel’s effort was, however, not enough as Toulouse finish at the base of the league table to drop from the French top-flight.

Following the relegation, the Lewisham College graduate has parted ways with the Violets and has been linked with a move to Turkish club Sivasspor.

“The Toulouse Football Club and all the supporters thank Max-Alain for his professionalism during his three seasons spent on the banks of the Garonne. The club naturally wish him the best for the rest of his career,” read a statement from the club website.

Gradel started his career with Championnet Sports youth team and had a spell with before joining .

The winger made 27 league appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit during his four-year stay and had loan spells at Bournemouth and .

Gradel permanently joined Leeds in 2010 after convincing showings during his short stint with the Elland Road outfit.

He scored 22 goals in 63 league appearances before moving to to team up with in 2011 and helped the club to win the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue trophy.

The forward rejoined Bournemouth permanently in 2015 and spent three years with the club before signing for Toulouse.

Gradel has 12 goals in 77 appearances for Ivory Coast since he made his debut in 2011 against the Republic of Benin in an Afcon qualifying game.

The 32-year-old forward was part of the Elephants’ team that won the 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.