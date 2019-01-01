Gracia backs Deeney as England's best striker

The Watford boss says his forward is the best the Three Lions have to offer

boss Javi Gracia says Troy Deeney is the best striker have to offer.

Deeney has scored nine times in 29 matches this season, taking his total to 37 across nearly four Premier League seasons.

The 30-year-old striker has yet to earn a cap for England, with the likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson playing striker for the Three Lions over the last year.

But Gracia thinks Deeney is better than all of them and should not be overlooked by Gareth Southgate and England any longer.

"There are good English players in that position, but in my opinion Troy is the best one," he said.

"He's in a very good moment now, but it's not my decision and I always try to be respectful with the national team."

Deeney recently fired home his penalty during the semi-final against , helping lead his side to a finale date with .

A match against in the Premier League looms, as Watford take on the Gunners on Monday, and Gracia says Deeney's character and ability are key to the club going forward.

"He handled it very well, you have to have that personality and he knows in that moment all the people were looking at him.

"It was an important moment for the team and club and he managed really well, scoring the goal and doing something really special for the team.

Article continues below

"In my opinion, he always shows the right attitude, sometimes he likes to speak and say different things, but he always shows a very good attitude and he's veyr respectful.

"Sometimes he can say some words like 'cojones' or other kind of expressions, but if you know and spend time with him you can see he’s very respectful and only is thinking of the way to help the team."