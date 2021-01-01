Got skills? – Join Freestyler Sitz in the #YouAreTokyoChallenge

The Japanese TikTok sensation has joined forces with New Balance and F.C Tokyo for a brand new challenge

F.C Tokyo have partnered with New Balance to launch the ‘You Are Tokyo’ campaign, which is celebrating Japanese football fans in the capital.

The drive marks the launch of the club’s new home and away kits for 2021 and has unearthed passionate supporters across the capital.

And Tokyo native and football freestyle sensation Sitz has joined the campaign with a special challenge.

A number of influencers are taking up the challenge thrown down by Sitz, including Yu-ri (@yuri_kamalio), Majiri (@majiri08086), Paige Almendariz (@paigealmendariz) and TekkErgs (@ergys_jt7).

All you need to do is follow the instructions in the video, which encourages users to capture the magnificent Ajinomoto Stadium backdrop and recreate his magic and add their own creative twist, using #NeverNormalFCT.

Head over to TikTok and get involved now!

The New Balance F.C. Tokyo 2021 Home and Away Jerseys are available now