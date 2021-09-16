Goretzka ends transfer speculation as he signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2026

The Germany international midfielder was linked with Manchester United although has penned a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions

Leon Goretzka has ended speculation linking him with a transfer away from Bayern Munich by signing a new contract at Allianz Arena until 2026.

The Germany international midfielder was regularly linked with a move in the summer, with Manchester United most commonly connected to the Bundesliga winner.

However, Goretzka has instead signed to renewed terms with Bayern, penning a new five-year contract with the champions of Germany.

As Goal first reported last month, Goretzka has now confirmed his stay at Bayern Munich - the 26-year-old extending a contract which had been due to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

With minor details having been ironed out following talks in the last few weeks, Goretzka has signed a deal expected to be worth between €12 million and €15m (£13m/$18m) a year.

Bayern have always been confident regarding talks with Goretzka. Club president Herbert Hainer said when asked about the discussions recently: "The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary. They can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann said when he was quizzed on Goretzka: "Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I’ve told him I’d be happy if he extended and I'm also confident."

Goretzka told the club's official website: "With FC Bayern we have won everything there is to be won over the past three years, but it is even nicer than winning a title to confirm and repeat these successes. We want to build on this in the next few years.

"The team, the club and the environment are not only highly professional, but also familiar. This mixture is one of the guarantors of success at this club. I am very happy that I was able to extend my contract early until 2026."

Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke in 2018 and has won the Bundesliga title three times, the DFB-Pokal twice, the DFL Supercup three times and the Champions League in 2020, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He has scored 25 goals in 118 competitive games for the Bavarians and has earned 38 caps for Germany.

