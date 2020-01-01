Goretzka: Lewandowski didn't do any running in training for Chelsea game, he's a phenomenon

The Poland striker was the star of the game as the German giants strolled into the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Leon Goretzka was stunned to see Robert Lewandowski's star performance in the match against on Saturday despite the striker's relaxed attitude in training.

After scoring one and setting up two goals in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge in February, the international netted a double and set up another two in the return fixture on Saturday as Bayern strolled to a 7-1 aggregate win over Frank Lampard's team.

And Goretzka was surprised by his team-mate's effectiveness against the Blues after seeing him prepare for the game.

More teams

"He's actually a phenomenon," Goretzka told Sport1.

"When I saw how he trained last week, I thought to myself: 'Should I talk to him about why he's not running?' But he only said: 'Keep calm! Saturday is important.'"

He continued: "[Winning the treble] is our goal in the end, but it's a very special competition. It has a bit of the character of a European Championship or World Cup. But we're really hot and looking forward to the trip."

Lewandowski has scored 13 times in the Champions League this season and is four short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in a single campaign.

But the 31-year-old says he is not thinking about individual records as they turn their attention to the quarter-final clash against .

"The record is not a goal. We only have one knockout game now and we have to play really well as a team. The most important thing is that we win and play the next round," he said.

"We have to show as a team that we are better and that we want to get to the semi-finals.

Article continues below

"Barcelona are always dangerous. They are always dangerous and always play great football.

"We have to from the first minute watch out and show our quality. This is just one game and the better team will play in the next round.

"It is a big goal for every player to win the Champions League. But we have to beat Barcelona first and not think about what happens afterwards. First the game, then we see what happens afterwards."